SHREVEPORT, La. -- The city of Shreveport has fired economic development director Drew Mouton following allegations he says are false and defamatory, his attorney Allison Jones said late Friday in a news release.
Mouton was informed of his dismissal Friday, Jones said.
He was not provided with the details of the allegations nor was he given a "full and fair opportunity to defend" against the allegations, according to Jones.
A city spokeswoman said it is the city's standard practice to not comment on personnel matters or potential litigation.
"Mouton has always been an advocate for integrity, taking all steps necessary to ensure that the city’s leadership complies with all laws," Jones said in the release.
She further stated: “It is clear to Mr. Mouton that the actions in this matter were taken to silence and retaliate against him. He is deeply saddened events developed in this manner, but be assured that Mr. Mouton intends to take all steps necessary to protect his professional reputation and to hold accountable those responsible for the false and defamatory allegations against him and the retaliation he is currently experiencing. Simply put, Mr. Mouton will take all legal action necessary to vindicate himself and to protect his professional reputation against specious and false accusations that have been made against him for political motives.”