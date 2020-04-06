SHREVEPORT, La -- Amid the Coronavirus emergency, there's a pay dispute brewing at the Shreveport Police Department.
Pam Breedlove, an attorney who represents officers, has sent a written demand to Mayor Adrian Perkins and other top officials for officers to get comp time during the declared emergency.
Breedlove cites SPD policy for so-called premium pay whenever the mayor declares an emergency, and city hall is closed.
Perkins formally declared an emergency last Thursday. And Government Plaza has been closed to the public since late March.
Breedlove says this is an emergency that meets the threshold for premium pay for officers.
"Just walking up to somebody could kill them without the person touching them if that person has COVID. And so you couldn't get much more of an emergency time," she says.
But Breedlove says the city's response so far is that officers are not entitled to comp time, since -- the city claims -- Government Plaza is not closed.
"Improper and false," is how Breedlove reacts to the city's response. "Because first off, I disagree about the situation. There is an emergency declared. So to try and deny that and not pay these officers during this time is crazy."
The Perkins administration has not replied to our request for comment.
Breedlove threatens to file a lawsuit as soon as the courts reopen.