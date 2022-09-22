BOSSIER CITY, La. -- An attorney for Chris Estess has filed an appeal with the civil service board over his removal as police chief.
The appeal by attorney Pam Breedlove says Mayor Tommy Chandler and his administration violated the due process rights of Estess. She is asking the board for a hearing to recall its "improper removal" of Estess.
Filing of the appeal comes one day after Chandler installed Daniel Haugen as BCPD's new, permanent chief.
Breedlove says they did not provide notice to Estess of the special board meeting where he was removed on Sept. 16.
Breedlove says the administration originally wanted the hearing on Tuesday. But Estess informed the administration that Breedlove had another case to attend that day, and asked that the case be heard at the board's regular meeting on Wednesday.
Attached to the appeal are copies of text messages between Chandler and Estess.
"As I instructed you by telephone, I am instructing you not to make any public statements, either verbally or in writing, regarding your status (current, pending or prospective) as chief of police. This order is in effect until the meeting of the civil service board," reads Chandler's text.
After Estess informs Chandler about his attorney's conflict, Chandler tells Estess to come back to City Hall and asks for his attorney's name because "Charles" is asking for it. Chandler repeats what he told Estess in the previous email and adds, "This order remains in effect until rescinded by me."
Breedlove says the administration knew Estess would be out of town on scheduled time off on the Friday.
"The new hearing date scheduled without notice to Chief Estess appears to have been deliberate in order to prevent Chief Estess from having the opportunity to present evidence to the board in violation of his due process and Civil Service Law rights," Breedlove wrote in the appeal.
She added, "It is my understanding the city attorney erroneously told this board that Chief Estess had notice of the meeting and he did not know where he was at."
She also says that City Attorney Charles Jacobs gave the board false information about Estess' job performance in order to get him removed.
"It is our understanding from news reports that Mr. Jacobs erroneously told the board that Chief Estess had failed to keep the mayor informed of status and morale of the department, failed to include the mayor in major decisions, failed to follow the mayor’s directions, failed to communicate with police personnel, lacked supervision, failed to follow civil service rules, missed 20 days of work, and he was somehow responsible for not stopping the alleged criminal activities of a police officer. These allegations simply are not true," Breedlove wrote.
Breedlove attached emails Estess sent to Chandler, and copied to Jacobs, to back up her statement that he communicated with the administration. Also attached are copies of Estess' calendar from April to August that show at least 20 scheduled meetings with Chandler. That does not include impromptu meetings. And since his appointment, Estess sent Chandler more than 55 emails telling him about what was going on in the Police Department.
"Mayor Chandler required Chief Estess to clear all decisions with his office or the city attorney’s office. This included disciplinary decisions, hiring employees, transfers, etc. The mayor’s micromanaging often delayed important decisions and caused problems within the Police Department. Yet, Chief Estess always complied with the mayor’s instructions," Breedlove said.
At the civil service board meeting where Estess was removed, Jacobs told the board Estess had missed at least 20 days of work since being named chief. Estess' calendar indicates he took 10 days off at the end of May and first of June for a trip to Florida. He also had a vacation day listed on Aug. 12. Because of his long tenure with the city, Estess is eligible for 30 days of vacation or annual leave a year.
Estess' vacation leave has to be approved by the mayor and it is "certainly not evidence of a lack of dependability," Breedlove said.
Jacobs also told the board Estess had asked for time off during the time that one of the department's officers, Sgt. B.J. Sanford, was appearing in federal court on prescription drug fraud charges. Somehow Estess is being held responsible for not stopping the alleged criminal activities of a police officer, Breedlove said.
"Those allegations simply are not true," she said.
"Shortly after Sgt. Sanford was arrested, the city attorney told Chief Estess that he would take the fall for Sgt. Sanford’s actions that embarrassed the city. However, Chief Estess was not responsible for the actions of one officer that took place away from the Police Department outside the eyesight of the chief. Not one person had ever told Chief Estess that they suspected Sgt. Sanford of any wrongdoing," Breedlove said.
Breedlove included a copy of a statement Estess prepared about Sanford's arrest. He submitted it to the city attorney's office for review. As a result, a "much more watered down generic statement" was released on Estess' behalf by the city attorney's office.
"On the day Sgt. Sanford was arrested, Chief Estess and the mayor met with officers at roll call and Chief Estess told the officers similar information. Chief Estess took these actions because he felt it was important to remind everyone of the Police Department’s duties and obligations and get ahead of this issue. Despite his responsible actions to diffuse this situation and help the Police Department and city to move forward, the chief is being used as a scapegoat for city administration to blame when the sole fault lies with the officer who was arrested," Breedlove said.