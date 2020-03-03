BENTON, La. – A Shreveport attorney now representing the Bossier City man accused of killing, dismembering and disposing of the body of a business associate wants his client’s bond reduced, saying he poses no great threat to the community if released.
Attorney Dhu Thompson also said in a bond reduction motion filed Monday that John Hardy is not a flight risk and the “weight of the evidence against him is not great.”
Hardy, 43, is held on a $1.3 million bond on charges of second-degree murder and obstruction of justice. Hardy is accused in the death of Garrett Wilson, 48, also of Bossier City.
Hardy was reported missing Feb. 19 but was arrested on Feb. 22 – a day after Wilson’s remains were found on a deer lease in north Bossier Parish. Wilson was reported missing on Jan. 26.
Sources told KTBS Hardy is captured on a trail camera at the deer lease standing next to a burn pit with clothing belonging to Wilson next to it.
Public defender Randal Fish was appointed to represent Hardy after his arrest, and on Feb. 24 he told KTBS Hardy denied committing the murder. He questioned how Hardy, who accidentally shot himself in the leg last year and uses a walker, could dismember and drag a 200-pound man.
Thompson enrolled as Hardy’s private attorney on Feb. 28. Messages left for Thompson Tuesday were not immediately returned.
Also in the bond reduction motion is an assertion by Thompson that Hardy has family that is willing to ensure his court appearances and supervise him. He cannot pay the current bond but has means of securing his appearance in court through property bonds, the motion states.
In addition, Thompson asked for a preliminary examination hearing, which is set for 9:30 a.m. March 24. And he filed a notice that asserts Hardy’s right to remain silent and not be questioned by law enforcement without his attorney present.
Hardy is a former Bossier City police officer and Bossier Parish sheriff’s deputy. But in most recent years he’s operated an air-conditioning and heating business. Wilson, who used to own that kind of business, offered to help Hardy while he recuperated from the leg injury.
Hardy filed a complaint with Bossier City police on Feb. 5, accusing Wilson of stealing from him. Hardy became suspicious when he started receiving tax forms showing his business had been paid for heating and air conditioning work Hardy didn’t know about, Fish said.