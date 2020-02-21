SHREVEPORT, La. -- Willie Richardson Joseph, Jr., 33, a Dallas, Texas, attorney licensed in Louisiana and Texas, was sentenced in Caddo District Court Friday to five years in prison for violently attacking his then-girlfriend last year.
In the April 13 attack, Joseph's victim suffered a fractured eye socket, nerve damage to her face and multiple abrasions to her body. She also lost a tooth.
The attack began in Joseph's car as he drove the victim home after a movie date. During an argument in the vehicle, Joseph punched the victim multiple times in her head and face, breaking her orbital bone and jarring out the tooth.
Once at the victim’s home, he left the car, leaving the victim and entering her home. She called 911 and while she was still on the line with the operator, Joseph returned to the car, and dragged the woman from the vehicle, up the concrete driveway and the steps into the home.
Joseph pleaded guilty before Caddo District Judge Katherine Dorroh to the charge of battery of a dating partner with serious bodily injury. Immediately after the plea, the court convened a sentencing hearing, during which the state introduced evidence of the victim’s physical, emotional and mental injuries.
The victim took the stand, and expressed that her injuries forced her to miss an entire month of work. Noting the battered condition of her face, the woman demonstrated how she attempted to conceal her injuries from friends, co-workers and strangers.
"I am forever changed," the victim said at one point, staring directly at Joseph. "I will never get past this. You have changed the trajectory of my entire life."
Joseph's prison sentence was only three years less than the maximum allowed for the domestic offense designated as a crime of violence.
Joseph, licensed to practice in Louisiana since October 2015 and in Texas since November 2017, was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorneys Britney A. Green and Ron Christopher Stamps with the Caddo Parish District Attorney's Special Victims Unit. He was defended by Sarah Giglio and Katherine Gilmer.