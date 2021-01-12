BATON ROUGE, La. - Attorneys general from 48 states and territories, including Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry, are requesting a progress report about how the U.S. Food and Drug Administration has utilized new authorities Congress granted the agency in 2018 to combat opioid abuse.
The coalition’s letter seeks clarification of how the FDA is using and plans to use powers granted under the Substance Use-Disorder Prevention that Promotes Opioid Recovery and Treatment for Patients and Communities Act. Those provisions include safer opioid packaging and disposal features, research and issuance of new regulations on nonaddictive alternatives to opioids, and guidelines for opioid prescribing.
“In the last few months, the top concern in America’s healthcare industry has been mitigating the devastation caused by the COVID-19 outbreak,” the letter reads in part. “However, while COVID-19 deserves the attention it is receiving, the raging opioid epidemic must also be addressed.”