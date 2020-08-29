STANLEY, La. – An elderly father and his adult son died Saturday afternoon when their ATV crashed into a vehicle, according to state police.
The crash happened around 3:30 p.m. on state Highway 191 near Fisher Lane.
State police say 92-year-old James Booker of Mansfield was driving a John Deere Gator ATV when he attempted to turn onto the highway from a private drive.
Booker pulled into the path of a northbound 2016 Kia Optima. The impact killed Booker and his son, 67-year-old James G. Booker of Shreveport. Neither was properly restrained, troopers said.
The driver of the Optima was not injured.
Routine toxicology samples were obtained and submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
In 2020, Troop G has investigated 16 fatal crashes resulting in 18 deaths.