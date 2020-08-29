Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...HEAT INDEX VALUES OF 100 TO 107 DEGREES EXPECTED. * WHERE...PORTIONS OF NORTH CENTRAL AND NORTHWEST LOUISIANA, SOUTH CENTRAL AND SOUTHWEST ARKANSAS AND EAST TEXAS. * WHEN...FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING. * IMPACTS...HOT TEMPERATURES AND HIGH HUMIDITY MAY CAUSE HEAT ILLNESSES TO OCCUR. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...RECENT POWER OUTAGES AND RECOVERY EFFORTS RELATED TO HURRICANE LAURA WILL LEAD TO INCREASED HEAT STRESS. THUS, THE HEAT ADVISORY CRITERIA IN THIS AREA IS LOWERED TO 100 TO 110 DEGREES. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... DRINK PLENTY OF FLUIDS, TAKE BREAKS AND REST IN AIR-CONDITIONED BUILDINGS AND VEHICLES WHEN POSSIBLE. STAY OUT OF THE SUN AND CHECK UP ON RELATIVES AND NEIGHBORS. YOUNG CHILDREN AND PETS SHOULD NEVER BE LEFT UNATTENDED IN VEHICLES UNDER ANY CIRCUMSTANCES. TAKE EXTRA PRECAUTIONS IF YOU WORK OR SPEND TIME OUTSIDE. WHEN POSSIBLE RESCHEDULE STRENUOUS ACTIVITIES TO EARLY MORNING OR EVENING. KNOW THE SIGNS AND SYMPTOMS OF HEAT EXHAUSTION AND HEAT STROKE. WEAR LIGHTWEIGHT AND LOOSE FITTING CLOTHING WHEN POSSIBLE. TO REDUCE RISK DURING OUTDOOR WORK, THE OCCUPATIONAL SAFETY AND HEALTH ADMINISTRATION RECOMMENDS SCHEDULING FREQUENT REST BREAKS IN SHADED OR AIR CONDITIONED ENVIRONMENTS. ANYONE OVERCOME BY HEAT SHOULD BE MOVED TO A COOL AND SHADED LOCATION. HEAT STROKE IS AN EMERGENCY! CALL 9 1 1. &&