The theft of two all-terrain vehicles led Natchitoches Parish sheriff's deputies into three parishes and ultimately ended with the arrests of seven people, Natchitoches Parish Sheriff Victor Jones said Wednesday in a news release.
NPSO investigators began the six-week probe Jan. 21 after the patrol division responded to a theft report near Powhatan. Two 2017 Yamaha Kodiak 700 model ATVs valued at about $14,000 were stolen from a farm shed during the night hours, according to the complaint.
The investigation led to several “persons of interest,” Chief of Investigations Greg Dunn said.
Since the trail led to surrounding parishes, detectives from Sabine, Red River and Caddo also got involved.
“The process of locating and interviewing these individuals who had separated following the theft took hours even days to find them,” according to Dunn. But arrest warrants were eventually obtained from the 10th Judicial District Court.
As a result of the investigation, detectives arrested:
- Billy R. Murphy Jr., 32, of the 26000 block of Hoyte Drive, Shreveport, booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on March 6, charged with one count each of criminal conspiracy, attempted theft and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts each of felony theft between $5,000-$25,000 and theft under $750.
- Jacoby D. Caldwell Sr., 28, of the 2800 Alkay Drive, Shreveport, booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on March 3, charged with one count each of criminal conspiracy, attempted theft and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile and two counts each of felony theft between $5,000-$25,000, and theft under $750.
- Latisha N. Edwards, 24, of 8200 block of Wildbriar Street, Shreveport, booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Feb. 27, charged with one count each of accessory after the fact and criminal obstruction of justice.
- Armaa Y. Edwards, 17, of the 900 block of 2nd Street, Coushatta, booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Feb. 21, charged with two counts each of theft less than $750 and one count each of criminal trespassing, attempted theft and contributing to the delinquency of a juvenile.
- Larris Edwards, 19, of the 900 block of 2nd Street, Coushatta, booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Feb. 27, charged one count each of criminal conspiracy, attempted theft, theft less than $750 and criminal trespassing and two counts of felony theft.
- Kristina M. Markam, 33, of the 1300 block of East La. Avenue, Many, booked into the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center on Feb. 9, charged with one count of attempted theft and two counts of principal to felony theft.
- Simco W. Morris, 21, of the 900 block of 2nd Street, Coushatta, held in the Red River Parish Jail on Red River Parish charges of carnal knowledge of a juvenile, flight from an officer and resisting an officer.
Morris is also being held on Natchitoches Parish on one count each of criminal conspiracy, theft less than $750, attempted theft and criminal trespassing and two counts of felony theft between $5,000-$25,000.
All of the suspects have bonded out of jail pending their court appearances with the exception of Simco Morris and Larris Edwards.
Detectives say the ATVs have not been recovered but believe they may to be in Red River Parish.
Natchitoches detectives ask that anyone with information on the ATVs to contact the sheriff’s office at (318) 352-6432 or the local law enforcement agency.
Anyone caught in possession of the stolen ATVs could be charged with illegal possession of stolen things.
Sheriff Victor Jones expressed appreciation to the Caddo, Red River and Sabine Parish sheriff’s offices for their assistance in the investigation and to his deputies who spent numerous investigative hours working on this case to bring it to a conclusion.
The case file will be turned over to the Natchitoches Parish District Attorney's Office for prosecution.
Det. J. Byles was assisted by Detectives D. Winder, C. LaCour, the NPSO Patrol Division, Caddo, Red River Parish and Sabine Parish sheriff’s offices.