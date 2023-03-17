SHREVEPORT, La. -- The search is over and there is a new chancellor at SUSLA.
"It's just full circle for me," said Aubra Gantt, the new chancellor. "Southern University at Shreveport is where I got my foundation. It allowed me to get several leadership roles throughout the country. I'm very grateful for the education I gained at Southern University at Shreveport."
Gantt received a warm homecoming after the unanimous vote by the board approving her appointment. KTBS-3 News was there for her first interview.
Not only is she an alumnus of SUSLA, Gantt also attended Green Oaks High School. Right now she serves as a clinician at various hospitals in Phoenix, Arizona.
Gantt has 25 years experience in postsecondary education. Throughout her career, she's held roles in state government, enrollment management along with academic and student affairs positions.
"Southern University at Shreveport is doing an excellent job as it relates to serving the community," said Gantt. "My goal is to focus on enrollments. We want to make sure the citizens of Shreveport know the academic programs that we offer and definitely put a focus on enrollments. Get more students enrolled in our institution. Our goal is to partner with business and industry in order to provide great opportunities for our students in the workforce."
Gantt says becoming chancellor has been a lifelong dream. She says to young girls, as SUSLA's first female chancellor, never quit.