German carmaker Volkswagen will recall nearly 600,000 vehicles in the United States, most of them its premium Audi brand, over defects that could lead to fires or airbag malfunctions.
Some A5 and Q5 SUV engines may have an electric coolant pump that could get blocked with debris. Audi says the pump can overheat and cause a fire.
In a separate issue identified by Audi, the sunroof drainage system in the Q5 could allow water to soak into the foam surrounding the side air bag inflators. The inflator could rupture and spew metal fragments into the vehicle.
If you own one of these vehicles, you can check your vehicle's VIN number to see if it is part of the recall on the Audi website.