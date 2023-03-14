BAON ROUGE, La. - Louisiana’s nine museums have suffered in the absence of a permanent director and struggle with faulty recordkeeping and staffing problems, Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack said Monday.
The blistering report targets the Office of State Museum, which is part of the state Department of Culture, Recreation and Tourism led by Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser.
Nungesser, a Republican, is seeking re-election this year, which means Waguespack's report could become a campaign issue.
The lieutenant governor could not be reached for comment.
The 42-page review also said employees suffer from low morale, which may be affecting museum operations, amid a 42% cut in staffing since 2009. It also said the museum system lacks a coherent budget.
In their response, state officials blamed the problems in part on a lack of funds.
