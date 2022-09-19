MANSFIELD, La. – Former DeSoto District Attorney Gary Evans may have misappropriated more than $120,000 during his last year in office, including spending taxpayer money on his failed re-election campaign.
Another $800,000 transferred from a diversion fund into the general fund is also being questioned.
That’s according to an independent auditor’s review of his accounts performed when current District Attorney Charles Adams took office. The audit was publicly released Monday morning.
The possible misuse of public funds is the subject of an ongoing investigation by Louisiana State Police.
Adams, a retired DeSoto judge, soundly defeated Evans in a fall 2020 election and took office in January 2021. It took months for the audit to be completed and submitted to the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s Office for review.
The auditor singled out four areas where fraud or misappropriation may have occurred: the use of public funds for Evans’ campaign, the apparent donation of public funds to an individual, payroll fraud and misuse of diversion funds.
Here's a look at what the auditor found:
Possible use of district attorney funds for campaign
During the 2020 election year, invoices totaling almost $70,000 were paid to Evans’ campaign consultants, Rougarou Consulting. The invoices were paid from Feb. 7, 2020 to June 26, 2020 and recorded in the general fund as miscellaneous expenses.
The invoices were for professional services, digital/social media ad design, billboard ad design, Lamar billboard, digital/social media ads, radio ads for playoffs, mail production and mail postage.
According to Evans’ candidate report, filed with the Louisiana Board of Ethics, his campaign paid Rougarou Consulting $10,000 for political consulting on Jan. 21, 2020. Then from Feb. 7, 2020 through June 26, 2020, the district attorney’s office paid the company and other associated vendors $73,087.
Subsequent campaign disclosure reports revealed from July 20, 2020 through Nov. 3, 2020, Evans’ campaign paid Rougarou Consulting $87,465.
By comparison, during the first five years Evans was in office he spent less than $12,000 total – an average of $2,374 per year – on public service advertising.
State law prohibits an elected or appointed official using public funds in personal advertising. There are exceptions when the advertisements are related to the public function of the office.
Donation of public funds
The auditor said Evans used public funds to pay excessive costs for microbial fumigation services in the traffic diversion office. That office only had three employees and was not open to the public. It also had a regular housekeeper.
However, the auditor said a company called Upstream Environmental LLC was paid $14,400 from June 1, 2020 to Nov. 18, 2020. There were no quotes or contracts on file. The invoices also did not have dates for the service.
Additionally, rates on the invoices did not calculate correctly. A W-9 was not on file and Upstream Environmental would not provide one to Adams after he took office.
The money was paid to the company; however, an individual endorsed the checks. The name of that individual was not included in the auditor’s findings.
Management override of payroll policies
Evans lost the election in November 2020. Adams took over on Jan. 11, 2021. But on Jan. 4, 2021, Evans sent a letter to the DeSoto Parish Police Jury payroll clerk requesting payment of $18,761 for uncompensated time and prior years’ vacation for several employees who were terminated by Adams. There were no time sheets documenting the salaried employees worked the required time, the auditor said.
Evans also requested the same employees, terminated at the end of his term on Jan. 8, 2020, be paid for four weeks of vacation for 2021, including 10 days of vacation and 10 days of sick leave, at a cost of $13,618, even though they were only employed for one week in 2021.
Restricted diversion funds transferred to the general fund for operations
In 2020, $300,000 was transferred from the district attorney’s diversion fund to the general fund to cover operating expenses, specifically salaries, the auditor noted. No detailed records were required or obtained for most of the salaries allocated to administering the traffic diversion program.
Evans did not keep records of the types of victims’ assistance programs it operated, if any, the auditor said.
“There were no local policies or procedures regarding the transferred expenses. The DeSoto Parish Police Jury paid some of the payroll allocated for reimbursement to the general fund. Yet, the district attorney did not reimburse the Police Jury. Note that the district attorney transferred $500,000 during 2019 with the same explanation,” the auditor wrote.
Louisiana law authorizes district attorneys to create special pretrial diversion programs. However, the diversion funds should not be used for purposes that fall outside of the law, the auditor said.
Other findings
Payroll taxes were miscalculated causing $8,108 to be overpaid.
For year ending Dec. 31, 2020, Adams did not submit the annual audit within six months after the close of the fiscal year. The records were under investigation at that time.
For year ending Dec. 31, 2020, actual revenue and other financing services were less than budgeted by more than the 5% variance allowable by the government budget act.