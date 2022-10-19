BATON ROUGE, La. - The Legislature should consider higher road usage fees to prevent the possible loss of $564 million for roads and bridges because of more fuel efficient cars and trucks and the growth of electric vehicles, Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack’s office said Wednesday.
The recommendations are part of an audit that Waguespack issued last month, which was discussed at a meeting of a legislative task force on electric vehicles.
The report says Louisiana's already-stressed fund for roads and bridges could suffer losses totaling $564 million over the next decade because of better fuel efficiency and predictions that electric vehicles will make up 30% of new cars and trucks sold by 2032.
Legislation approved earlier this year will impose fees on electric and hybrid vehicles, which Waguespack said could lessen the loss of revenue by $241 million.
