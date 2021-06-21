BATON ROUGE, La. - A recent analysis of the Louisiana Workforce Commission (LWC) by the Louisiana Legislative Auditor's Office revealed that the LWC inadvertently issued approximately $1.08 in payments to deceased individuals.
Auditors say the money went to a total of 374 deceased individuals.
The amount reportedly represents 0.013% of the approximately $8.57 billion in unemployment benefits paid out by LWC between March 2020 and April 2021.
Analysts say of the $1.08 million in payments, $629,091 could not have been prevented, but $337,007 should have been prevented by LWC’s current controls.
Additionally, the report concludes that $123,194 could have been prevented if LWC conducted a weekly match with the Louisiana Department of Health’s death data instead of a monthly match.
Officials say although LWC could not prevent all of the payments from being made, the organization can attempt to recover all of the potentially improper payments.