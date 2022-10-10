SHREVEPORT, La. -- Shreveport Mayor Adrian Perkins during his term in office has repeatedly failed to properly document many of his travel expenses that were paid for by the city, the state’s chief auditor says.
Those failures to fully document details of out-of-town trips include missing receipts, unexplained weekend trips and failure to explain who was paying for his expenses that were not billed to the city, the Louisiana Legislative Auditor said in a report released Monday.
The auditor also questioned Perkins’ actions early on in changing which insurance agents got the city’s lucrative property and workers compensation coverage. One change was made shortly after Perkins took office in December 2018 and the other was made before he took office after an intervention from a member of his transition team. Perkins defended the moves, saying he was looking to save money and open up the process of who got the business.
The audit was performed at the request of City Councilman John Nickelson, who at the time was chairman of the budget and finance committee. His request followed allegations by the city's former controller who earlier this year questioned what he called irregularities in the city's finances.
Ben Hebert alleged Parkins failed to provide itemized receipts for expenses, little to no description of the purpose or benefit derived from the city trip and other irregularities. Hebert said he was terminated from his position in December after he pointed out those concerns and others to interim chief financial officer Kasey Brown.
In the audit released, the auditor repeatedly cited the mayor’s failure to turn in complete expense reports on 23 trips he took from 2019 through 2021.
Among the findings:
Perkins, who has traveled from New York to Hawaii, more often than not did not turn in a fully complete expense report in line with city policy, the auditor said – things like failure to turn in all receipts on his expense reports, failure to document who he was treating to dinner, and failure to explain why some lodging expenses exceeded the per diem rate. Perkins billed the city $35,845 for 23 trips; on 16 of those trips the auditor questioned $3,210 in expenses the city paid for.
Perkins’ travel records also included $2,899 of charges that occurred on weekends. But his expense reports for things like lodging, meals and transportation did not include itineraries indicating those events were work related, the auditor said.
Perkins also was vague about who paid his expenses on some of his trips. “Some of Mayor Perkins’ travel expense statements do not claim certain eligible expenses, such as lodgings, and there is no documentation of who paid for it,” the auditor said. “The Mayor told us that third parties, such as conference hosts, routinely pay his travel expenses. However, the Mayor did not have any documentation showing compliance with the Code of Governmental Ethics.”
Auditors said Perkins told them he is “not good at keeping receipts,” has never reviewed his city travel card statement and has an assistant handle his travel. In a letter responding to the auditor’s findings, Perkins did not address specific findings about his travel but said he did not intentionally violate city travel policies and would reimburse the city for expenses where violations occurred.
“Moving forward the mayor will comply with all policies and procedures including travel,” Perkins said in his response letter.
The Legislative Auditor said his office began investigating after receiving several complaints about city operations. Auditors did not provide specifics about the complaints or who filed them.
Perkins’ travel included trips to Washington, New York City, Los Angeles, Honolulu, Austin and New Orleans. The purposes included meetings of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, meetings with federal government officials regarding infrastructure projects, speeches, business recruitment, a visit to a Real Time Crime Center and a trip to Miami to learn about the use of crypto currency from that city’s mayor.
The auditor also looked at Perkins’ replacement of two local insurance agencies that for years wrote policies for workers compensation and property coverage. Perkins gave the deals to an out-of-towner.
The workers compensation policy agent was changed at the request of a member of Perkins’ transition team, the audit said.
The auditor said Perkins’ administration should have gotten City Council approval of the workers compensation amount and also should have made requests for proposals from other agents to give them a chance at the job.
Perkins said in his response letter that he has made the necessary changes, noting also that previous administrations had not sought bids. He also defended the initial changes, saying he was trying to save the city money and to offer more city business to minorities.
Hebert filed a complaint with the EEOC for age and racial discrimination in his dismissal.