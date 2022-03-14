BATON ROUGE, La. - The Legislative Auditor found Louisiana’s elections processes and procedures were sufficient, though the Secretary of State’s office could have tighter controls over complaints, according to an audit Monday ordered by legislators wary of integrity issues being raised after the 2020 presidential election.
Auditors analyzed the voter registration list as it appeared in August and found only 192 forms out of 3 million voters didn’t include the last four-digits of the voter’s social security or driver’s license number – alternative proofs of identification, such as utility bills, are acceptable – and only 27 duplicate registrations were found. (All 27 duplications have been resolved.)
Those numbers are statistically insignificant, particularly given the flurry of heated allegations by former President Donald Trump and his allies that voting processes across a number of states allowed enough to be manufactured nationwide to give Joe Biden the presidency. None of the claims of widespread voter fraud have been proven.
In Louisiana, Trump outpolled Biden by nearly 400,000 votes in an election that 70% of the state’s registered voters participated. Though critics often point to fraud that occurred years ago, few accuse Louisiana of having questionable elections these days. But on a mostly party-line vote, legislators demanded the auditor check out the state’s voting processes.
