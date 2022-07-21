BENTON, La. -- Bossier Parish is on sound financial footing with all funds "trending in the right direction" and no findings to report that would show anything negative.
That's the word delivered Monday to Bossier Parish Police Jury members from auditor Travis Morehart during his annual exit audit report. Police Jury members met for their regular session Monday so members could attend the National Association of Counties (NACo) annual conference.
"Your staff is doing a good job, they got all the records to us," Morehart said. "There are no findings in the current report. There were two findings in the prior year and both of those were not repeated this year."
Morehart said the parish's water and sewer system showed $1.9 million in operations during the fiscal year, up from $1.3 million last year. He told the jury the operation is trending the right way and, "...has come a long way in just two years."
All other funds showed increased fund balances for the year of $22 million with $11 million of that coming from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA). Both the general fund and the highway department fund showed increases, he reported.
"Your financial picture looks good with everything trending in the right way," he said. "Overall, this is a good report."
Also Monday, jury members:
• Heard reports from Ginger Adam Corley on the 2022 Legislative Session and from Lynn Bryan with Keep Bossier Beautiful.
• Approved the selection committee’s recommendation to award engineering and related services for the Bossier Parish Police Jury’s American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
• Awarded bid for Mayflower Road and other road improvements.
• Agreed to increase the speed limit on Myers Road from 10 miles per hour to 20 miles per hour.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Ace Acres Subdivision, Unit No. 1A, located off English Road.
• Approved the minor plat of the Grisham Property located off Highway 162.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Heartwood Acres Subdivision, Unit No. 1, located off Crouch Road.
• Approved the plat of the proposed development of Morgan Acres Subdivision, Unit No. 2, located off Padgett Road.
• Scheduled a two-week public hearing on Aug. 3 to consider approval of the site plan for Swan Lake Commercial subdivision, Unit No. 2, located on the corner of Swan Lake Road and Duckwater Landing.
• Scheduled a public hearing on Aug. 17 to consider approval of the minor plat for Jason Brazzel located off Parks Road and to consider amending the “no thru traffic” regulations to add Maggio Road.
• Agreed to proceed to a condemnation hearing for property located at 4826 Britton Road and separate property located at 5221 John Wilson Drive.
• Tabled discussion of A.W. Chesterton Company and J&R Juneau, LLC, Industrial Tax Exemption Program contracts.
• Appointed Adam Johnston to the Bossier Public Trust Finance Authority Board for a four-year term, term to expire June 30, 2026.
• Appointed Brandon Jacobson to the Industrial Development Board to fill the unexpired term created by the resignation of Charles Boone, term to expire Jan. 27, 2024.
• Appointed Charlie Coyle to the Industrial Development Board to fill the unexpired term created by the resignation of Wayne Davis, term to expire Jan. 27, 2024.
• Ratified and accepted recommendation of the Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit Board of Appeals on July 6 in the matter of All Crane Rental of Louisiana and Star Pump Down Services.
• Accepted proposals for appraisal services for 2.2 acres located adjacent to W. T. Lewis School.
• Approved a proposal from Professional Service Industries, Inc., for providing construction materials testing and observation services for Flat River to Crouch Road and Bobby Byrd Ditch improvements.
• Accepted Old Swan Lake Road into the parish road system for permanent maintenance.
• Authorized the parish attorney to pursue legal proceedings in connection with damages to Arthur Ray Teague guardrail by Terrell D. Parker and Government Employees Insurance Company (GEICO).
• Agreed to authorize a one-time expenditure of funds to help provide additional security measures by providing eight additional personnel to direct traffic at six Bossier Parish schools.