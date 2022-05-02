LONGSTREET, La. – The former clerk for the village of Longstreet may have violated state law by paying herself for excessive hours, state auditors said Monday in an investigative report.
She’s the third clerk in as many weeks singled out in separate investigative reports alleging malfeasance in their handling of taxpayer money. Two other clerks – one in Noble and another in Florien – have been arrested on theft and malfeasance charges.
There’s been no arrest in response to the Longstreet audit. Sheriff Jayson Richardson said Monday the Louisiana Legislative Auditor’s office has not yet turned over the information to his office.
Auditors said in their report that Kristen Jackson Thompson appears to have paid herself excess wages totaling $45,428 from Jan. 23, 2019 to May 19.
Mayor Wanda Sue Fields told auditors Thompson was authorized to work a maximum of 30 hours a week; however, time sheets showed she paid herself an average of 46 hours.
Auditors were made aware of the payments in July by Longstreet’s CPA, who questioned the amount the clerk was paid since it was not supported by timesheets and exceeded the village’s annual revenue during fiscal year 2020.
Thompson was hired by the Board of Aldermen as a part-time clerk in September 2016. She stopped reporting to work after a May 31 meeting in which the CPA notified Fields and the board about the questioned payments. The board did not terminate Thompson, but she resigned in December.
Village officials could not provide auditors with an ordinance setting Thompson’s pay; however, Fields told them Thompson was authorized to work a maximum of 30 hours a week at the rate of $18 an hour.
As the sole employee, Thompson’s payroll checks amounted to roughly one-third of the approximate 13 checks issued a month by the village.
Fields told auditors she did not review or approve any of Thompson’s timesheets and she signed blank checks for Thompson to complete for monthly bills and payroll checks. Thompson provided the mayor and aldermen a monthly report of checks issued and revenues deposited during board meetings, but neither the mayor nor the aldermen questioned the amounts paid to Thompson until Sept. 8, 2020.
That’s when the board voted to cut the clerk’s hours. But the typed board minutes signed by Thompson only reflected discussions were held during an executive session. Thompson continued to pay herself for excessive hours after that, auditors said.
The auditor’s report indicates Fields said she should have discussed the issue with Thompson but failed to do so because she did not like confrontation.
Thompson told auditors it took her about 10 hours a week to complete her regular duties. In addition, she spent time cleaning Village Hall and pulling and removing old files – dating to the 1920s – from a storage building behind Village Hall.
According to Thompson, the board authorized her to work as she needed to get things done. She told auditors she did not hide the amounts she was paid because she completed timesheets and provided the mayor and board with a financial report each month.
Fields was defeated in a March mayoral election. Her term ends June 30.
A former mayor, Connie Jackson, takes over July 1.
In a response to the audit, Alderwoman Queenie Rogers said new policies and procedures are being established “so this does not happen again. We are also in contact with the mayor-elect and letting her know of this situation in hopes that she has more ideas to correct these matters.”