BATON ROUGE, La. – A village clerk in Sabine Parish allegedly converted thousands of dollars of public funds to personal use in violation of state law, auditors said this week in an investigative report.
Louisiana Legislative Auditor Mike Waguespack said Noble Mayor Lynn Montgomery informed his office on Nov. 2 of a possible misappropriation of village funds, which led to the investigative audit. Village Clerk Brenda Frederick is accused of signing Montgomery’s name on several unauthorized checks.
The report states Frederick converted $7,463 in village funds to her personal use from Feb. 12, 2020 to Aug. 10, 2021 by issuing 18 checks to herself, including duplicate payroll checks and reimbursement checks for which there was no supporting documentation.
In addition, the auditor said it appears Frederick forged signatures on the checks and altered the village’s electronic accounting records to conceal her actions.
Frederick has not yet been arrested. The Sabine Parish Sheriff’s Office is still investigating, Chief Deputy Brad Walker said.
The report issued by Waguespack’s office said when auditors met with Frederick on Jan. 20 she “acknowledged issuing the unauthorized checks to herself by forging the signatures of Mayor Montgomery” or former Alderman Alan Rike.
The report also has been submitted to District Attorney Don Burkett for review.
In a letter to Waguespack on March 23, Montgomery said he was new to the position and didn’t know the staff well, so he wanted to “be sure before taking any legal action.” He said he also has met with the district attorney to discuss legal proceedings and “get things cleared up with Ms. Frederick.”
Alderwoman Claire Lopez wrote to Waguespack on March 31 and said the village council will develop “better and more thorough procedures for accounting in our office now and in the future. ‘Accountability’ has been highly stressed by myself in prior town meetings.”