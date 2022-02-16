MCCURTAIN, Okla. – Authorities have captured a third escaped inmate from southeast Oklahoma.
McCurtain County sheriff’s deputies said Justin Hughes was captured this morning after an attempted burglary off Old 21 Road.
He is one of four men who escaped from the jail about two weeks ago.
Kolby Watson was caught on Feb. 5, and Donnie Middlebrooks was captured on Feb. 11.
All three have been sent back to jail.
Jerome Rutherford remains at large. The U.S. Marshal’s Service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to his capture.