SPEARSVILLE, La. — Authorities have released the identity of the alleged shooter in a murder-suicide that claimed the lives of four people inside a Spearsville residence over the weekend.
Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates says 48-year-old Christopher Colvin fatally shot his wife, teen step-daughter and her teenage friend early Saturday morning at the family’s home.
The lives of Casey Colvin, 40, her daughter Billie Beaird, 18 and Lela Platt, 17, Beaird’s friend, all ended at the end of 12-gauge shotgun, according to authorities. Christopher Colvin reportedly then took his own life using a .30-06 rifle.
Casey Colvin’s other daughter managed to escape through a window, before running to a neighbor’s house and calling the sheriff’s office at 1:40 a.m.
Union Parish Sheriff’s Office say the incident was sparked by domestic argument which ended in “an indescribable scene.”
Authorities say upon arrival on the scene Casey Colvin could be heard screaming for help. As deputies made entry into the house, Pafford EMS was in the process of transporting her to the hospital. However, she died en route,
Gates said Beaird was found in the hallway. Platt was found in a bathroom.
According to the sheriff, Casey Colvin had locked herself inside a bedroom and Platt had locked herself inside the bathroom. He said the shooter used the shotgun to blast the doors open and then shot the victims.
The bodies of the victims were all sent to Little Rock, Ark., where autopsies will be performed.
The Spearsville Fire Department, Union Parish Sheriff’s Reserve Unit and Farmerville Police Department all assisted at the scene. The incident is still under investigation.