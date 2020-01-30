BOSSIER CITY, La. – Investigators in two states are still looking into a woman’s claim she was abducted from a Louisiana casino and taken to Arkansas, where she was freed.
The 36-year-old woman, who is from Shreveport, was found trying to flag down traffic Wednesday night on Interstate 49 in Miller County. She told officers as she was leaving Margaritaville Casino in Bossier City an unknown man appeared from the back seat and forced her to drive north on I-49, according to Miller County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Mark Lewis.
She said she was able to convince the alleged abductor to let her pull over then she ran. EMS checked out the woman at the scene then she was taken to the sheriff’s office for questioning.
Multiple units from the Miller County Sheriff’s Office, the Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department, the Bowie County, Texas Sheriff’s Office and the Arkansas State Police responded to the scene and assisted in processing the woman's vehicle. So far, there is no indication a second person was at the scene, Lewis said.
The Arkansas deputies are working with Bossier City Police detectives, who initially learned about the abduction report in a call from the Shreveport Police Department for assistance. Caddo Parish sheriff’s deputies were also in the loop but called off their involvement.
But then Shreveport police called BCPD again and said they had someone who wanted to make a kidnapping report. That person said the kidnapping happened at Margaritaville Casino, but so far BCPD has been unable to corroborate that, spokeswoman Traci Landry said Thursday morning.
“We’re not 100 percent certain that it took place there,” she said.
Detectives are continuing to review video from the casino’s security camera. Nothing has popped up showing anything suspicious, Landry said.
“The circumstances are under investigation as to what happened,” she added.