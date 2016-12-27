Shreveport Firefighters were busy last night battling 3 separate house fires within the City of Shreveport. All three homes sustained heavy damage, but thankfully there were no injuries from the fires.
The first fire was reported at 12:55 a.m. in the 900 Block. of Baker Street next to Princess Park. Firefighters arrived at 12:59 a.m. and reported a vacant house fully involved in fire. Firefighters set up a ladder truck to extinguish the flames. The home had been vacant for years and had no utilities connected. It took 10 – fire units, 30 – Firefighters, 26 minutes to bring the situation under control. There were no injuries reported at this fire. The fire remains under investigations at this time.
A second vacant house fire was reported at 3:27 a.m. in the 200 Block. of Wall Street in the Highland neighborhood. When firefighters arrived on scene at 3:31 a.m. they reported heavy smoke and fire showing from the front of the home. This home had been vacant for two years and still had electrical service connected to the home. Two rooms in the home sustained heavy fire damage and the rest of the home had smoke and heat damage. It took 8 – units, 24 – Firefighters, 17 minutes to bring the situation under control. There were no injuries reported and this fire remains under investigations at this time.
At 7:59 a.m. firefighters were dispatched to the 300 Block. of West 74th Street for a home on fire. Firefighters arrived on scene at 8:01 a.m. and reported a wood frame house with heavy fire showing from three sides of the home. There was a family of four living in the home and they were able to escape without injury prior to the fire departments arrival. Eight fire units responded to the scene with 24 – firefighters battling the fire; the situation was placed under control at 8:11 a.m. The home was a total loss and remains under investigations at this time.
The home on West 74th Street did not have a working smoke detector; Fire Chief Scott Wolverton encourages all citizens of Shreveport to install a working smoke detector in their home. The Shreveport Fire Department will install a working smoke detector in your home at no charge. You may request a smoke detector by calling the Fire Prevention Bureau at 318-673-6740.