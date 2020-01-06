SHREVEPORT, La. – Louisiana State Police has shared new crime statistics from a partnership between them, the Shreveport Police Department and the Caddo Parish Sheriff's Office.
After a spike in crime last month, City of Shreveport leaders asked Mayor Adrian Perkins and Police Chief Ben Raymond to seek the help of outside agencies like state police.
At the time, those council members wanted the city to reach out for help, Chief Raymond told KTBS they already do.
Trooper Brent Hardy said the partnership is nothing new, but details have picked up.
These are the stats for 2019 details.
December:
- 59 people faced felony charges
- 81 faced misdemeanor charges
- 11 weapons were taken off the streets
- 6 stolen vehicles were recovered
- Large amounts of drugs were confiscated including marijuana
May:
- 29 felony arrests
- 24 misdemeanor arrests
- 9 weapons were seized
- Several drugs including meth were taken off the streets
January:
- 87 felony arrests
- 81 misdemeanor arrests
- 53 guns were seized
- 4 stolen cars were recovered
- Several types of drugs including LSD were discovered
Last month, council members including Grayson Boucher wrote a letter to the mayor and police chief asking for a stronger police presence.
Boucher said he's thankful for help from state police, but would like to see more done.
"I think that we need more patrols, I would like to see LSP, which I think that they're going to start doing more on our streets in the day and night, we need to see more patrol cars in our neighborhoods. I think that's what the citizens want even though it might be a false sense of security, at least seeing those police cars out there may deter some crimes," Boucher said.
Hardy said tips from the public are one of the best resources for them to combat crime.
"If you see something say something. If you think that some kind of criminal activity is taking place, notify law enforcement, that way we can go into the area, and do investigations or increase patrols in that area," said Hardy.