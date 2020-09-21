Virtual learning

SHREVEPORT, La. -- A disturbing trend is emerging in this era of virtual learning -- a rise in online sexual predator cases.

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry says his office has seen a 200 percent increase in that crime since March. That's when the pandemic sent kids to computer devices instead of classrooms.

So the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force has launched a campaign to warn parents, called Project R.I.S.K. The acronym stands for Reliable Internet Safety for Kids.

Webster Parish Sheriff Jason Parker says the increase in kids' internet activity means a greater chance they could interact with predators.

Parker advises, "Always place your child's laptop, tablet, phone in a common area in the house. The predator cases develop when the child is usually messaging on an application with strangers when the guardian doesn't even know the child is online."

He says communication is another key for parents to protecting their children.

Television viewers may be seeing a public service announcement with messages from local law enforcement leaders. They offer advice on how to protect your children.

Members of the task force will be available to meet with citizens, local government officials, community organizations, school boards, churches, and other groups to discuss Project R.I.S.K. and

internet safety, according to a news release from the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Western District of Louisiana.

The Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies and non-governmental

organizations. It was formed in an effort to promote enhanced collaboration between all agencies involved in combatting human trafficking cases in our area.

Members of the Northwest Louisiana Human Trafficking Task Force are:

Law Enforcement Members

Bossier City Marshal’s Office

Bossier City Police Department

Bossier Parish Sheriff’s Office

Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office

Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force (FBI-Shreveport Field

Office)

Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office

DeSoto Parish Sheriff’s Office

Federal Bureau of Investigations, Shreveport Field Office

Greenwood Police Department

Homeland Security Investigations, Shreveport Field Office

Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force

Louisiana Alcohol Tobacco Commission

Louisiana State Police

Office of Special Investigations, Barksdale Air Force Base

Sabine Parish Sherriff’s Office

Shreveport Police Department

United States Department of Labor, Office of Inspector General

United States Department of State

United States Marshal Service, Western District of Louisiana

Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office

Prosecutorial Members

United States Attorney’s Office (Western District of Louisiana)

Caddo Parish District Attorney’s Office

Bossier/Webster Parish District Attorney’s Office

Louisiana State Attorney’s General Office

0
0
0
0
0

Tags



Load comments