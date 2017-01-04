The Texarkana Arkansas Police Department has received a sharp increase in auto thefts in recent weeks.
More than a dozen vehicles were stolen in the area just in the month of December.
Police on both sides of the state line have recovered multiple vehicles and made arrests.
Meanwhile, officers say most of these thefts could have been prevented.
"We saw a drastic rise in vehicle thefts, seven in a two week span. It's an extreme rise in the Texarkana area," explained Sgt. Zachary White, Texarkana, Arkansas Police Department.
Police say this Pawn Express store on Dudley Street was crashed into twice before the Christmas holiday.
Officer White says two different stolen vehicles were used in the crime.
Surveillance video shows the first attempt on December 18th, where the suspects used a rock to jam the gas pedal and crash into the store.
On December 19th, police say the suspects used a stolen pickup truck to ram the damaged store front.
Police say the suspects were unsuccessful both times.
Phillip Lee and Davarski Bradley have been arrested in connection to the crime.
Officers are still looking Keanu White and Jucquian Tyson.
Damage to the pawn shop was more than $10,000.
The owner has since installed barriers near the store front.
Meanwhile, Officer White says they've arrested a total of 10 people, 7 juveniles and three adults, in connection to stolen vehicles in the month of December.
"The majority of it seems to be joy-riding by juveniles. Then we have the two vehicles that were stolen and ran into Pawn Express in an attempt to burglarize the store," said White.
Officer White says many of the thefts could have been prevented by removing keys, and locking the vehicle.
Also, don't leave the vehicle running, even for a few minutes.
He says these simple precautions could protect you from becoming a crime victim.
On the Texas-side, police have arrested three juveniles and recovered eight vehicles.
Officers say the suspects were mainly driving around until they ran out of gas, or going into neighborhoods to try and steal more vehicles.
Anyone with information on these crimes, should call Texarkana Crimestoppers at 903-793-STOP.