BATON ROUGE, La. - Recipients of Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes will automatically have a portion of their June benefits replaced following the severe storms that struck North Louisiana June 16, as a result of approval of a waiver from the United States Department of Agriculture Food and Nutrition Service (USDA FNS).
Under a second FNS waiver, SNAP recipients in 18 other affected parishes may also apply for replacement benefits by July 17.
“USDA has been working closely with our partners at Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services to ensure affected families can receive some needed relief from the recent severe storms,” said USDA FNS Southwest Regional Administrator Bill Ludwig. “The waivers can help ease the burden and aid in Louisianans’ recovery by providing additional time to report losses or replacement depending on the Parish.”
One waiver allows DCFS to automatically replace 60 percent of a household's June benefits in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto because more than half of residents there lost power for 24 hours or more, based on data from the Louisiana Public Service Commission (LPSC).
DCFS expects to issue the automatic replacement benefits by June 30.
SNAP recipients in other impacted parishes who lost food purchased with SNAP benefits due to a power outage of 24 straight hours or more can request replacement benefits by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form to DCFS.
SNAP recipients in Bossier, Caddo and DeSoto parishes whose food losses exceeded 60% of their monthly benefit amount may request replacement of their full loss amount (up to their total monthly allotment) by submitting a completed and signed SNAP 38 form.
While residents typically have 10 days to report food loss, the USDA FNS has approved DCFS’s request and granted households in the 21 affected parishes an extension of an additional 20 days to verify their power outage and report their loss.
The deadline to submit all information to DCFS is July 17.
SNAP clients may need to provide documentation from their utility company to verify their power outage. Because this can take time, residents are advised to request their verification documents as soon as possible.
More information, including online and printable SNAP 38 forms, can be found here.