SHREVEPORT, La. - Gas prices in Shreveport-Bossier City decline by a penny and are averaging about $3.05 per gallon, according to AAA.
The prices per gallon locally ranged from $2.41 to $3.69.
In Louisiana, the current average is $3.08 per gallon for gasoline, down three cents from a week ago and the price of diesel is about $3.27 a gallon.
The average gasoline price in Louisiana a year ago was $1.87 per gallon and diesel was $2.21, according to AAA.
The current national average for gas sits at $3.35 per gallon, down four cents from last week.
The average price of diesel remains at $3.62 nationally, $1.41 per gallon higher than a year ago.
Nationwide, the highest average price for regular-grade gas is in the San Francisco Bay Area, at $4.80 per gallon. The lowest average is in Houston, at $2.91 per gallon.