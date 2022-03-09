BATON ROUGE, La. - The average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded gas in Louisiana is now more than $4, AAA reported Wednesday.
At $4.037 per gallon, Wednesday's average reflects a new record high for the state.
Plaquemines had the highest parish average at $4.222 per gallon, according to AAA. East Carroll Parish had the lowest at $3.649 per gallon.
Just a year ago, a gallon of regular gas would cost around $2.50 in Louisiana. A week ago, a gallon averaged $3.415 in the state.
In Shreveport-Bossier City, the average prices $4 a gallon, up nine-cents from Tuesday and up 60-cents from last Wednesday. A year ago, the average prices was $2.53.
Gas prices have been on the rise in recent months due to supply shortages, an increase in demand and overall economic effects from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Russia-Ukraine conflict, however, has kicked the price spike into high gear over the past few weeks.
President Joe Biden banned Russian oil imports Tuesday in an effort to toughen the toll on Russia's economy. He warned Americans that the ban would increase prices at the pump.
Louisiana is still below the national average of $4.252 per gallon. Some experts say it won't be too long before other west coast states join California in the $5 range.
