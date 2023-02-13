SHREVEPORT, La. - The H5N1 Avian Flu is not just affecting poultry on farms. The virus has spread to migratory water fowl, and there are infected birds in north Louisiana.
According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries, several geese that died from the flu were discovered in late November. In September, the virus was also found in Blue-Winged Teal, but those birds were still healthy.
Infected birds have been found in Avoyelles, Calcasieu, Morehouse, Ouachita and Richland parishes. Although the department has had no reports since late November, agents believe there are still birds in the region carrying the virus.
"We recommend that hunters, when they are cleaning their birds, wear rubber or nitrile gloves," said Dr. James Lacour, a veterinarian with the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries. "Don't eat or drink or use tobacco products that might bring other infected fluids to your face or mouth. Cook the meat from the animals to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. You shouldn't feed the parts to your dog or other animals. Bag them up in plastic bags, put them in the garbage, and go about your business and enjoy the hunt."
Although bird to human transmission is still rare, there are mammals across the world that have contracted the virus from birds. LDWF asks the public to call if 10 or more dead birds are seen in one area.