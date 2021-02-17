While the snow fall across Shreveport has been slow and steady over the past few days, the damage caused Wednesday by these two storms was rapid.
Multiple neighborhoods across Shreveport have seen awnings made to protect cars from heat buckle under the weight of the ice and snow. In the Harts Landing neighborhood, the awnings fell one-by-one, "One of the neighbors contacted me and told me we were having issues out there. About the time I walked out, must have been about 12 o'clock, they just started falling," said Harts Landing President Janet Tomlinson.
The domino effect was a spectacle no one in the neighborhood, including Tomlinson, had ever seen, "Looks like the snow and ice got us. All of the sheds have toppled down on the cars. We've got a mess out here."
As the awnings started to fall, members of the community raced to move their vehicles safely. Only a few were successful. Fortunately there were no injuries reported in Harts Landing.