RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, GERMANY - MAY 21: U.S. airmen load pallets with baby formula which arrived by three trucks from Switzerland for the United States at Ramstein American Air Force base on May 21, 2022 in Ramstein-Miesenbach, Germany. A total of 32500 KG will be flown to the USA tomorrow morning. The U.S. government has launched Operation Fly Formula, in which the Agriculture Department, the Department and the Department of Health and Human Services and the Pentagon are cooperating to find alternative sources of baby formula from abroad after Abbott Laboratories temporarily closed a Michigan manufacturing plant following possible contamination in February. The closing has resulted in a nationwide shortage of baby formula. (Photo by Thomas Lohnes/Getty Images)