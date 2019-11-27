SHREVEPORT, La. - A miracle that a baby wasn't hit with a bullet and killed. That's the word from Shreveport Police late Tuesday night after a shooting along Hearne Avenue.
Police say a man, woman, and a one-year-old baby were driving on Hearne about 6:30 p.m. when a maroon vehicle pulled alongside and began firing.
The woman, who was in the front passenger seat, was hit in the side. The man drove the car a few more blocks to the 2700 block of Harp Street then stopped and called for help.
Based on how the bullets traveled through the vehicle, Shreveport Police Cpl. Marcus Hines says one missed the baby by inches.
Hines, who is the Shreveport police public information officer, was visibly upset on the scene that a baby was nearly hit.
"You've got to understand, people are shooting into vehicles with children," Hines started. "We're not accusing anyone of anything. But if you live a lifestyle that would render your children to be in danger, if you know you're doing that, leave your kids at home. This is ridiculous that you have innocent children who are in the midst of nonsense because of what grown folks are doing."
Hines said there were at least seven bullet holes in the drivers side of the car.
He said it appeared a high powered rifle and not a handgun was used in the shooting. The entry holes were small yet, powerful enough to pass through both sides of the car.
The male driver was not hit and was cooperating with police.
The woman, who is the mother of the baby, was taken to a hospital and is expected to survive.