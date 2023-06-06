SHREVEPORT, La. -- A Shreveport man accused of molestation of a juvenile pleaded guilty Tuesday in Caddo District Court.
Eddie Ray Taylor's victim was only 8 years old when the molestation occurred. Taylor, 63, was the babysitter at the time of the crime.
District Judge Ramona Emanuel sentenced Taylor to 10 years at hard labor. Taylor must register as a sex offender for 15 years upon release, and a permanent protective was put in place for the victim.
Taylor was prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Brittany Arvie. He was defended by Katie Ferguson.