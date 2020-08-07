SHREVEPORT, La. – In wake of the 152 police officers who have been killed in the line of duty in 2020 and the recent local and national attention involving police and community relations, one local police chaplain has organized a community event in support of local law enforcement.
Debra Kelly, a chaplain for the Shreveport Police Department, has organized a “Back the Blue March” which will take place on Saturday at 8:45 am. Citizens of Shreveport, Caddo Parish, Bossier City, Bossier Parish and any other surrounding area are invited to join in the march, said organizers.
Law enforcement families and supporters will peacefully march from the parking lot of the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium and make their way down the sidewalk to the Shreveport Police Department, where they will gather in the parking lot near the patrol desk and offer encouragement, support and prayer for officers and their families.
“I think this will be a vital step in uniting our law enforcement officers and the community,” Kelly said. “Between recent events in our city and the negative media attention nationally, I felt it was important that we remind our local officers that we support them. Every profession has challenges, but 99.95% of our local law enforcement officers are brave men and women who leave their own families every day knowing that it may be the last time they see their families.”
Kelly encourages participants to wear blue, make signs supporting our local law enforcement, wear face coverings, respect social distancing and provide their own water.
The march will start promptly at 9 a.m. and should conclude by 10 a.m.