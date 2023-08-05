SHREVEPORT, La. - A Back to School Bash at Abounding Grace Ministries Saturday featured guest speaker Joshua Hoover.
The message of the event was "God Got Me" and "I Wish I Knew That," which Hoover reinforced with stories from his own childhood and teenage years.
Gift certificates for Footlocker, iPads, and back to school supplies were given away to help students get ready for school on Wednesday.
Hoover encouraged students to go against the trends and to be their own person. He told them to surround themselves with positive people, and to think about self-control, and spiritual control.
The uplifting messages were a part of what Hoover describes as a much needed spiritual revival in Shreveport. And the crowd of students and parents gathered were moved by the words and performances.