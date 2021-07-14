BATON ROUGE, La. - The Louisiana Workforce Commission’s (LWC) newly launched “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign will culminate in a statewide job fair on Aug. 4.
The job fair will bring together employers and future employees in every corner of the state to help get Louisianians back into the workforce.
The first 30 minutes at every event will give veterans priority.
“We know that employers are hiring and that people are eager to get back to work,” said LWC Secretary Ava Cates. “This job fair will go a long way in connecting people who have been out of work to life-sustaining careers at a time when they need it the most.”
Shreveport's job fair will be held at the Convention Center from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The “Back to Work Louisiana” campaign is helping economy rebound by connecting job seekers with the careers they need to keep a roof over their heads and put food on the table for their families.
LWC said there are thousands of opportunities out there for all types of industries and the job fair is designed to help fill those positions quickly.