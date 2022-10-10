BATON ROUGE, La. - State education leaders clashed Monday with the chairman of the Senate Education Committee on how to fix the backlog of teachers and other educators awaiting certification, which has grown from about 6,500 to 7,000 in the past six weeks.
"We have a teacher shortage and we have teachers wanting to go into the classroom and they are being bottlenecked at the department," said Senate Education Committee Chairman Cleo Fields, D-Baton Rouge, a reference to the state Department of Education.
"The Legislature would have given you anything you needed to make sure you are certifying teachers," Fields said.
"There has not been any more important topic in this past legislative session than teachers," he said.
But state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley blamed the backlog on a surge of applications for certifications and fewer state workers to do the processing.
Brumley said about a decade ago the department had 16 workers to handle around 20,000 applications per year.
The agency now has eight employees to work through an expected 37,000 requests for certification this year.
