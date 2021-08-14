SHREVEPORT, La - The 22nd annual "We Are Better Together" backpack giveaway happened in Shreveport on Saturday.
This one was held at the fairgrounds, around 1,000 backpacks filled with supplies were given away.
Praise Temple, The Northwest Louisiana Community Development Corporation and Cumulus Media worked together on this years giveaway.
"It's going to help me a lot saving money and time and going out to the stores and getting things, and getting exposed to the virus. It's just a great hope, a blessing," said Christine Godfrey, a Shreveport resident picking up backpacks.
The event also featured Covid-19 vaccinations for anyone 12 years and older.