Backpack giveaway in Texarkana to help students prepare for school

TEXARKANA, Texas - Preparing for kids to go back to school can be one of the most expensive times of the year for families.
That's why a Texarkana nonprofit is working to alleviate some of that financial stress on families with a backpack giveaway. Organizers say the backpack giveaway will not only help kids be better prepared for school, but it also takes the pressure off struggling families.
Volunteers spent the morning packing backpacks for nearly 250 kids in the community.
The non-profit that collected the supplies is called "Package of Love -- Community Always Reaching out to Everyone" or POL CARE. It spent about $5,000 this year on the backpack program.
Founder Evelyn Abhulimen says the event's success is largely attributed to the generous contributions from several donors and sponsors in the community.
"It's a little high compared to last year, but we have a lot of people donating. So, that made it a little less stressful. Last year was less expensive than this year, and I think next year will be even more. I think that's just how it is," said Abhulimen.
A recent study shows the cost of school supplies is 28% higher than last year, and averaging 9% of a families monthly income.
The backpack giveaway is Friday from noon until 2 p.m. at Texarkana College. Volunteers will pass out the bags on a first come - first serve basis in the parking lot of Levi Hall.