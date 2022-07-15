SHREVEPORT, La. – The Four Quarters Club is holding a back-to-school backpack and school supply giveaway Saturday in memory of a Bossier Parish firefighter who lost his life in an on-duty accident last year.
Backpacks filled with a notebook, pencils, pouch, sharpener, glue stick, crayons, markers, folders, package of paper and pink eraser will be given away beginning at 8 a.m. at Betty Virginia Park in Shreveport. The giveaway will last as long as the supplies do.
There will be one backpack per student, who must be present.
Pre-registration is encouraged through fourquartersclub.com.
The giveaway is in honor of Jessie Henry, 28, who died in December when the fire truck tire he was working on at South Bossier Fire Station No. 2 exploded. Henry founded the Four Quarters Club to aid underprivileged children by providing school supplies.