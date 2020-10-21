DAINGERFIELD, Texas -- If you own a home, you know there's always something that needs to be fixed or improved over time. But what if that home was brand new and the list of things that needed to be fixed filled up 25 pages?
There's a cute little house in Daingerfield, Texas, but looks can be deceiving because the little house has some big problems.
"That crack has been there ever since they hung that sheetrock and finished the attic," said Paul Hale, who has lived in the home since the end of 2016.
"I can't flush paper. I carry out bathroom tissue everyday and burn it," said Hale.
That's just two examples of the problems he's been dealing with.
"The plumber messed up; he admitted it. He was plumbing the wrong house," said Hale.
Hale's previous house had black mold and had to be destroyed. That black mold caused him serious health issues including COPD.
Hale qualified for Homeowner Rehabilitation Assistance. State and federal dollars built the home. There have been problems ever since.
"Here is the vent for the dryer, in the side. ... There ain't no dryer vents in the side. So therefore my dryer is out yonder in a shed," said Hale.
That dryer vent goes up into the attic and across the kitchen. That's a fire hazard.
He's been asking for help with these problems since he moved in.
"See I faxed 25 pages to Alena in Austin," said Hale.
That's Austin, Texas, and the Department of Housing and Community Affairs. He also said he repeatedly ask for repairs and corrections from the contractor who built the home Doyle Whitaker of Whitaker Homes in Paris, Texas. After a year with nothing done the standard response became, "Sorry Mr. Hale, but your one-year home warranty is up."
KTBS tried to contact the Whitaker but his business phone number was disconnected. His website was no longer up.
Eventually, he was reached by cell phone. Whitaker said he's 85 years old and essentially retired at this point. He remembers Hale and said from the first day of building, Hale complained. He also said, "When a person cries wolf so many times, you stop listening."
KTBS also contacted the Texas Department of Housing and Community Affairs, which said a formal complaint would have to be filed by the homeowner. When told that had already been done, the department referred to a response from Hale in 2017 where a state inspector investigated the complaints which alleged "construction deficiencies."
The inspector confirmed the drywall work was "sloppy." He also said there were "no structural defects." He did admit there were some rafters that were too short, there wasn't an inadequate vent, the front door needed adjustment and a couple other minor items.
It's been close to four years now since this home was built and a resolution doesn't look to be on the horizon.
"It's damaged my life. That's what it amounts to," said Hale.
Hale has been contacted recently by a representative with East Texas Legal Aid. He's hoping they can help him pursue this further.