BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE – The military has awarded $36 million to build a new entrance road and entry point to compliment the state-led project that’s underway to extend the interstate to the base’s boundary.
Naval Facilities Engineering Systems Command (NAVFAC) Southeast awarded the contract June 30 for the east gate entrance to a California company, according to a news release.
The east gate is one of three entrances to the base. The entry points are concentrated around the Main Base core area but, according to base officials, do not provide adequate access to the East Reservation, which includes housing and recreational facilities, and over 9,000 acres available for development.
“The new gate construction will allow the gate to get out of the runway clear zone, provide access to the East Reservation, and to more efficiently handle high volumes of traffic,” said Lt. Kevin Dorian, resident officer-in-charge of construction.
The Louisiana Department of Transportation is leading an ongoing project to extend Interstate 220 to the east entrance. A new bridge over the railroad tracks is complete, as is the bridge over Interstate 20.
That project is expected to be complete by October.
It will connect with the existing Range Road on the base, while providing an entry control facility on the north side of the base for personnel, visitors and deliveries to BAFB.
Work on the base project is expected to be completed by December 2025.