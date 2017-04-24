BAFB Heritage Run 

Barksdale Air Force Base continues its celebration of the Eighth Air Force's 75th anniversary with a special event.

They're sponsoring an eight-k run.

Major Tiffany Johnson is the project officer in charge.

She joins us to talk more about it. 

For more information call (318) 529-1019 or hashtag to #8AFis75.

 

