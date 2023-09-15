BOSSIER CITY, La. -- A Barksdale Air Force Base aircraft lost a door while in flight Friday afternoon but landed safely at the base, a sheriff's office spokesman said.
The plane's door fell into a driveway in the 100 block of Pine Needle Drive, which is east of Benton.
There were no injuries on the ground, Bossier sheriff's Lt. Matt Gaydos said.
The plane made it back to the base. But personnel are en route to the scene where the door fell to retrieve it, Gaydos said.
Gaydos did not know what type of aircraft lost the door.