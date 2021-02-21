Barksdale Air Force Base sign

BOSSIER CITY, La. - Barksdale Air Force Base is now open following a week of severe winter weather. But the base is still under a boil advisory, which will limit some operations, according to theBAFB Public Affairs Division.

  • The 2nd Medical Group will be open with limited operations
  • The drive-thru pharmacy will be open on Monday and Tuesday until 5:30 p.m., and then resume normal hours on Wednesday
  • The Dental Clinic will be closed Monday morning, but may reopen Monday afternoon after facility/equipment checks
  • The Commissary will be open Monday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but there will be limits on store goods as the store continues to restock
  • AAFES Main Base Exchange and Express facilities are open under holiday hours
  • AAFES food court and the mall are closed and will reopen once the boil advisory is lifted
  • Military Clothing Sales, the Child Development Center, and the Red River Dining Facility will resume normal hours on Monday

For a full list of other BAFB facilities and updated hours, click here. 

