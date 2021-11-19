MINDEN, La. - The Webster Parish Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook Friday a bag of dead puppies was found on Sikes Ferry Road north of Cotton Valley.
Deputies said the puppies appeared to be approximately four or five days old and pit bull or pit bull mixed breed.
The Webster Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking any information on the person or persons responsible. If anyone has information about the person/persons responsible or saw any suspicious vehicles on the Sikes Ferry bridge on Nov. 17 or 18, they are asked to call 318-377-1515.