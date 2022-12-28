TEXARKANA, Ark. – Two Texarkana murder suspects’ bail has been set at $500,000 each for homicides in early December.
Both homicides were fatal shootings on the same day, Dec. 4, in Texarkana, Ark.
Daevion Marquez Williams, 22, and Jamauri Martavious Davis, 18, are both currently held at the Miller County Detention Center on first-degree murder charges.
Early on Dec. 4, Joseph Ross, 26, was shot in the parking lot of a convenience store on State Line Ave. He was taken by a private vehicle to CHRISTUS St. Michael Hospital, where he succumbed to injuries.
Williams was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in the shooting.
Later, on Dec. 4, Keeunta Gilliam, 19, was shot in the 2000 block of East 24th Street and was taken by ambulance to Wadley Regional Medical Center, where he died later.
On Dec. 13, Davis surrendered on a charge of first-degree murder in the death of Gilliam.
Both murders remain under investigation.
According to court records, both bails were set in Miller County Circuit Court.
Both suspects face 10 to 40 years or life in the Arkansas Department of Corrections if convicted.