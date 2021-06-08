SHREVEPORT, La. – Family, students and staff will gather Friday to remember a Huntington High student who died last week in a house fire.
A balloon release is set for 4 p.m. Friday on the front lawn of Huntington High School for Emmanual Slack. The 17-year-old would have been a junior at the school this fall.
Slack died hours after being rescued from a two-story house last Friday on Pines Road. His father, Melvin Slack, was burned but survived.
The cause of the fire has not been released.
The balloon release is being held in lieu of a visitation. The funeral service will be at noon Saturday at Western Hills Baptist Church, located near the Slacks’ home.
Emmanuel Slack was seen as a rising political star. He was an active member of the Caddo Parish Republican group and often said he inspired to be president.
Slack’s political involvement even at his young age earned response from politicians across the state. His death prompted heart-felt condolences from a host of state and even federal elected officials.
Western Hills Baptist pastor, the Rev. Joey Ketchum, said in a social media post after learning of Emmanuel’s death, “His future was bright ahead.”