LISBON, La. – A balloon release will be held at this afternoon in memory of a missing Claiborne Parish boy who’s sixth birthday is today.
Shelia Phillips, the mother of Rondreiz Cortez Phillips Jr., announced the event through a social media post, saying she would be at Joe Michael’s Park in Homer around 4:30 p.m. and she invites others to join her.
Rondreiz was 4 when he was reported missing on April 5, 2018 from his home in the 100 block of Howard Road in Homer. Search efforts began almost immediately afterwards.
According to initial reports, Rondreiz, known to family and friends as Junior, was outside in the yard of his family’s home with his mother’s then-boyfriend when he vanished. Shelia Phillips was reportedly inside the home at the time. The child’s biological father was incarcerated at the time.
Search parties combed the area around the family's home. They also drained a nearby pond but found nothing. Local, state and federal agencies used drones, ATVs and cadaver dogs to try to find the missing child. The search included billboards, social media and TV.
The investigation is still ongoing despite the absence of clues into Rondreiz’s disappearance.
In a separate Facebook post, Shelia Phillips takes on critics that she says blamed her for her son’s disappearance. She said she will have the last laugh when the truth comes out.
A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to an arrest.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to contact the Claiborne Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-927-2011.